335 cadets of 138th National Defence Academy course graduate in Pune

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:26 IST

The 138th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) successfully passed out on Saturday at a ceremony conducted in the premier institution’s Habibullah Hall. The passing out ceremony was held indoors breaking away from the annual custom of having parents and distinguished guests from all three services in presence.

NDA commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry presided over the function.

A total of 335 cadets graduated from the premier academy. Of the 335, 226 were army cadets, 44 naval cadets, and were 65 air force cadets. After graduation, the NDA cadets are normally allowed leave before joining their respective service organisation. However, the cadets of 138 course will not be allowed leave for home and will head to their organisations directly.

While the army cadets will head to the Indian Military Academy, the naval cadets will head to the Indian Naval Academy, and the air force cadets will head to the Indian Air Force Academy. Travel arrangements will be made by the academy.

“It is a matter of pride for NDA that 20 cadets from friendly foreign countries (Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Tanzania, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Mongolia and Bangladesh) also form part of the passing out cadets,” read a statement from NDA.

While Battalion Cadet Captain (BCC) Shivam Kumar won the President’s Gold Medal, BCC Mukesh Kumar won the President’s Silver Medal, and BCC Parth Gupta won the President’s Bronze Medal for standing third in overall order of merit. Of all the squadrons in the academy, the Kilo squadron bagged the ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for their performance.