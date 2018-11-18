4 booked for duping electronic goods distributor of Rs 2.4 crore in Pune

Four people were booked for duping an electronics distributor of over ₹2.4 crore. Three of the four were identified as Sunil Srichand Hariyani, Pralhad Lakshman Hariyani and Anil Srichand Hariyani while the fourth one was identified as Sunil Hariyani’s wife.

All the accused are residents of Meera society in Shankarsheth road in Pune.

“These companies have a major annual turn-over and their business runs on credit. They had given post-dated cheques in the form of payment. When the complainant deposited the cheque, it bounced. By that time, the accused had shut their firm,” said Kishor Navande, senior police inspector of Faraskhana police station, who is investigating the case.

The complainant owns Indian cables and electricals private limited, registered in Budhwar Peth area of Pune, and had given goods worth ₹2,46,87,697 to two firms owned by the accused men and woman.

“In the past five-six months, Jethwani had given these goods (worth over ₹2.4 crore) to them on credit,” said senior police inspector Navande. While a company named Lord electricals had credit worth ₹1,53,04,392 while a company named JP electro enterprises had a credit of ₹93,86,305. Collectively, they owed Suresh Jethwani ₹2,46,87,697. However, they have not yet been arrested as the police are investigating the case.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 16:21 IST