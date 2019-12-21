e-paper
Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
41 mobile phones, Rs 6 lakh stolen from Undri shop

41 mobile phones, Rs 6 lakh stolen from Undri shop

pune Updated: Dec 21, 2019 21:08 IST
The Kondhwa police on Saturday registered a complaint against unidentified persons for stealing 41 mobile phones and Rs 6 lakh in cash from a mobile shop located in Undri.

According to police, the theft took place on the intervening night of December 17 and 18. However, the owner of the shop lodged a first information report (FIR) on Saturday after he returned to Pune from Rajasthan.

Chetan More, assistant police inspector and the investigating officer in the case, said, “The thieves entered the mobile shop by breaking the latch with a cutter. The entire incident has been captured on closed circuity television (CCTV) cameras and the accused will be nabbed soon.”

A case under relevant sections of theft under the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified persons at Kondhwa police station.

