Pune News / 42 fresh cases in Pune, but no deaths reported on Sunday

42 fresh cases in Pune, but no deaths reported on Sunday

pune Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:17 IST
Steffy Thevar
The city reported 42 new cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus), however, there were no deaths recorded on Sunday, informed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department. The tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the city currently stands at 586, while the death toll is at 50.

Out of the 586 positive cases, 133 are from Sassoon and rest are from Naidu Hospital (71), Symbiosis Centre (127), Bopodi (9), Laygude (9), Rakshaknagar (13), Wanowrie (3), Sahyadri Karve road (5), KEM (15), Jahengir (4), Poona Hospital (4), Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (14), Sahyadri Hadapsar (1), Ruby Hall (18), Inlanks Budarani (2), Noble (3), Bharati (7), Bharati (PMC) (76) and PCB (15). There are at least 15 Covid-19 positive patients who are critical.

Sassoon General Hospital discharged two more patients on Sunday after they completed the 14-day incubation period, followed by two consecutive swab tests after a 24-hour gap. The two patients were a 42-year-old female who has diabetes and hypertension and a 40-year-old male with no reported ailments. At least 55 have been discharged from the PMC till date after being declared as completely cured.

