72-year-old playwright attacked by man

Prominent Marathi playwright and former head of banking operations of Central Bank of India, Pune regional office, Chandrakant Prabhakar alias Champra Deshpande (72) was attacked by a person with a leather belt on his head while he was returning home after completing his evening walk along with three others at around 6:30 pm near Joshi sweets shop in Bibvewadi on Friday evening. The buckle of the belt caused him serious injury, resulting in eight stitches on the right side of his head. He is currently recuperating from the deep injury.

Bibvewadi police station incharge Ajit Ladake said that police was trying to ascertain whether the attacker was mentally unstable or was he in his senses when he committed the act. “Deshpande who is a senior citizen was attacked on his head with a belt following which he sustained a grievous head injury and has got stitches in his head. We have sent a team to nab the accused and will reveal the details soon ,”he said. Ladake said that the decision on whether the man is mentally unstable or normal will be taken after going through the case and medical papers.

Deshpande when contacted told Hindustan Times that he was on way home after completing the evening walk when he was suddenly hit with a belt on his head by the suspect. “ The people of the area say that the accused is either a mad person or had consumed Ganja or was in an inebriated condition which made him take this violent step. I was shocked and stunned after the incident as the belt had a metal buckle which led to injury. I immediately went to Rao Hospital where they applied eight stitches to my head. The hospital authorities informed the police after which I recorded a statement with them at 9.30 pm ,” he said ,” he said.

A resident of Sahakarnagar in Parvati, Deshpande has written popular Marathi play “ Dhol Tashe ” which is a critique of Ganesh festival. The play was frowned upon by many as he had criticized the practices associated with the religiosity of the festival.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 16:42 IST