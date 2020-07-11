e-paper
Home / Pune News / 774 cases Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jails, 4 deaths

774 cases Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jails, 4 deaths

Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-affected with 219 cases, followed by Mumbai Central Jail which has 181, while Akola and Solapur prisons have 72 and 62 cases respectively, the prisons department official said.

pune Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Pune
A total of 774 Covid-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra(AP Photo)
         

A total of 774 Covid-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday.

Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-affected with 219 cases, followed by Mumbai Central Jail which has 181, while Akola and Solapur prisons have 72 and 62 cases respectively, the prisons department official said.

“Of the 596 inmates, 351 have recovered. Of the 174 jail staff who were infected, 93 have now recovered. Four inmates have died of the infection so far,” he added.

Incidentally, Pune’s Yerawada Central Jail, among the most crowded in the state, has reported only one Covid-19 case so far, officials pointed out.

