7th Smita Patil international film festival to be held in Pune on December 8-9

The Smita Patil International Film Festival, Pune (SPIFF), which aims to showcase short films and documentaries from across the world and promote storytellers, will be held on December 8 and 9, 2018. It’s vision is to showcase humanistic storytellers who have a strong narrative sense and originality in the art and craft of cinema. Started in 2012, this year marks the seventh year of the festival and in its current edition it has received more than 1,000 films from 60 countries and only 60 films have been selected for screening.

Yogesh Jagam, associate director, said, “This year, we have a special non-competitive screening of a short film by senior actor Jyoti Subhash titled Hamid on December 8 at 5 pm. On day one, we will screen 35 films and another 25 on day two.”

International documentary ‘Kotpad Weaving: The Story of a Race Against Time’ by award-winning filmmaker Biswanath Rath will be screened on day two at 8.37 am. Biswanath said, ‘We are humbled to receive such a good response for the documentary. The film has received recognition and love, not just among critics or in International film festivals, but also among the textile/fashion designers from all over the world. Thanks to print, digital and social media, many designers came to know about the documentary and have shown interest in watching or showcasing it in the US, Europe and Australia. This is a great milestone for our team, for everyone who is associated with this documentary.”

Where: SM Joshi auditorium, Nevi peth

When: December 8 and 9

December 8

9 am Dear Fay (United States)

10.13 am For The Love Of God (Pakistan)

1.15 pm Ugly (Germany)

2.18 pm The Knife Salesman (Australia)

5.01 pm Hamid (India)

8.50 pm Midnight Confession (Canada)

December 9

8 am Iron Hands (China)

8.37 am Kotpad Weaving : The Story of a Race Against Time (India)

10.11 am Bagheera (India)

10.35 am Family in Exile (Morocco)

12.08 pm Final Review (Netherlands)

12.36 pm Sparrow (New Zealand)

3.39 pm The Firefox Guardian (India)

5.04 pm Still Water Runs Deep (Nigeria)

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 14:55 IST