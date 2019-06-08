98% pre-monsoon road maintenance work complete, says Pune Municipal Corporation

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims to have completed 98 per cent of road maintenance work related to pre-monsoon work, till June 7. The civic administration missed the May 31 deadline to carry out the annual road maintenance work before the arrival of monsoon.

The civic officials cite implementation of the model code of conduct as the reason for delay. The model code of conduct came into effect from March 10 and ended on May 26. Hence, many work orders could not be given, according to officials.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief, PMC road department, said, “We have completed 98 per cent of road maintenance in the city before the arrival of monsoon, however, the work will continue even during the rains as per the requirement.”

According to Pawaskar, the work is done under three categories viz. reinstatement of roads, resurfacing of patches of damaged roads, filling of potholes and replacing storm water drain chambers.

He said, “We have issued notices to contractors to finish reinstatement of excavations of various agencies like Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the work for most of which has already finished. We have also not given any fresh permission for excavation.”

“A total of 114 km of city roads have been reinstated,” said Pawaskar.

Citizens are facing inconvenience due to road maintenance work been undertaken at various parts of the city.

Pedestrians are finding it difficult to cross the road near Mayur colony.

“The road has been dug up on one side and concretisation is going on the other. It is difficult to walk on roadsides as there is hardly any space,” said Manali J, a student living in Kothrud.

PMPML on top gear to make buses monsoon-ready

With residents preferring to travel in buses during rainy season to avoid getting drenched, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) began pre-monsoon maintenance work of its buses two months ago.

Kailas Gavade, chief engineer, PMPML, said, “Many buses broke down during the last monsoon. Hence, we started our preparedness exercise from April onwards.”

In July 2018, at least 5,735 PMPML bus breakdowns were reported. On average, 200 buses developed snags every day in July. The number includes a daily average of 75 PMPML-owned buses and 110 buses operated by private contractors on behalf of public transport body.

Officials pointed out that the figures include all kinds of technical snags as minor as a tyre puncture and serious faults requiring the bus to retire for the day.

According to Gavade, the department is not only focusing on engine maintenance, but also looking at other repairs of buses.

He said, “Besides the engine maintenance, we will also change broken windows, wipers and plug roof leaks with rubber ducks. Providing the best facility to all is our topmost priority.”

Statistics

Total number of PMPML buses: 2,006

PMPML owned buses: 1,379

Buses owned by contractors: 627

Age of buses

0-5 years: 221 buses

6-8 year: 461 buses

9-10 years: 370 buses

11-12 years: 180 buses

12+ years: 147 buses

Quick response team ready to tackle eventualities

While the pre-monsoon road maintenance is almost over, the PMC’s road department is equipped to tackle any major road damages during the monsoon. The civic body has deployed one maintenance vehicle each in all the 15 wards of the city. The vehicles will repair major road damages caused due to heavy rains.

