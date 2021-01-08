e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / ‘A major boost for the real estate sector, relief for buyers’

‘A major boost for the real estate sector, relief for buyers’

Real estate developers feel that the state government’s decision will boost the real estate industry

pune Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:18 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Vineet Goyal, Kohinoor Group
Vineet Goyal, Kohinoor Group(HT PHOTO)
         

The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, slashed premiums and levies charged on construction by 50 per cent till December 31 2021, an initiative expected to boost the real estate sector in the state and city.

Real estate developers feel that the state government’s decision will boost the real estate industry which has been affected by months of lockdown and subsequent decline during the last one year.

Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector General of Stamps and Registration, stated that it would give a strong impetus to the sector.

Deshmukh said, “This decision by the state government will give a major boost to the real estate sector. It is a relief to customers as one of the GR clause states that builder will have to pay the entire stamp duty. This will positively impact the market and buyers will increase.”

Suhas Merchant, president, Credai Pune termed the decision as a welcome step. Merchant said, “It can provide great relief to cash-stressed real estate projects. In the past two years not many projects were launched due to shortage of funds. Though we need to study the decision in detail, I definitely feel that more projects will be launched now.”

Rohit Gera Managing, director, Gera Developments said, “The move to reduce the premiums is extremely welcome. It will provide respite to cost burdens for developers, thereby spurring on more supply at lower prices. It is, however, important to realise that the charges paid for approvals include development charges and other charges under other heads. Effectively this means the total benefits will be much less than 50%.”

Nitin Gupta, senior vice-president, sales, marketing and CRM, Mantra Properties, said, “With reduced stamp duty charges and now this rationale by the government brings in great relief to the developers wherein ever increasing costs of construction can be offset to an extent. The environment today with low interest rates and reduced stamp duty was pushing the demand for homes and with the reduction in premium charges, we’ve got a catalyst to help the sector grow.”

Vineet Goyal, joint managing director, Kohinoor Group, said, “We all are seeing the positive impact of stamp duty reduction. Similarly, we feel that this step will also prove to be beneficial for both, the real estate developer and the home buyer. It will provide considerable relief to the ailing real estate sector, where cash flows are affected due to lockdown and will provide a direct cost benefit to the home buyer. The state government is concerned about the real estate sector which directly indirectly helps many other business segments.”

top news
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
‘BCCI fully entitled to protect its team’: Gavaskar backs Team India
‘BCCI fully entitled to protect its team’: Gavaskar backs Team India
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In