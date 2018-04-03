AAI, Pune to be on solar power by mid-April

The Airport Authority of India (AAI), Pune, has missed the deadline of March 31 that it had set for the completion of the 300 kWp solar power plant project.

On February 10, 2018, the AAI Pune had announced the construction of a new 300 kWp solar plant on its premises by March 31.However, owing to the incomplete work, the deadline has been extended to mid-April.

Senior officials from the Lohegaon International Airport said, “Although the deadline set by us for the completion of the project was March 31, because of some difficulties in procurement of all the materials, we could not complete the project in the stipulated time.”

He further added, “We have already completed half of the work. On Sunday evening we received all the remaining materials which had caused a hindrance in completing the project. Therefore, having all the things in place, we are confident of completing the work by mid of April.”

Per month electricity expense will reduce to half once the 300 kWp solar power plant becomes operational, added the official.

The tender for the 300 kWp solar power plant project has been awarded to an Ahmedabad-based company named Varchasva Industries. The solar power plant will be set up at the airport hangar.

“While the solar power would be used as the primary source of electricity at the airport, regular electrical power supply will also be kept as an alternative. It will be used in case of any unforeseen hindrance,” said officials.

Senior officials from the electric department at the airport had earlier said, “Though feasible areas for the installation of solar panels were scarce, we managed to find a good space in the first phase and consequently, the tender was awarded by us.”

Further, the official added, “As far as phase two is concerned, only parts of the land at the airport can be used to set up a solar power plant. The rooftop of the terminal building can also be utilised for the purpose. An outline of the plan for phase two will be drawn up soon.”

Previously, Cochin International Airport had implemented a solar power plant and had become India’s first airport to run on solar power.