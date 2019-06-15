Action against officials responsible for delay of projects: Girish Bapat

Girish Bapat, Pune Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP), has sought action against civic officials responsible for delay for major projects.

These projects include river rejuvenation, 24X7 water supply scheme, high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR), smart city initiatives and Bhama Askhed pipeline.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bapat said he has also asked for weekly reports on the progress of major infrastructure projects in the city.

“In my view, these projects have been behind the schedule and should have progressed fast. To expedite all these projects and monitor their progress, I have asked for a weekly report as well as action against officials responsible for the delay,” said Bapat.

Earlier on Thursday, Bapat held a meeting with Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, to review various projects being implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“Most of these projects are facing inordinate delays for various reasons, one of them being red-tapism,” said Bapat.

Meanwhile, even as PMC has raised money through municipal bonds, the 24x7 water project is moving at snail’s pace while the HCMTR, also known as inner ring road is still at the conceptual level.

Bapat also held a review meeting with the collector and took stock of other projects in the district such as the proposed international airport at Purandar. The former guardian minister said he will try and sort out hurdles, if any, in Delhi.

On the metro rail project facing opposition at Kasba peth over rehabilitation of local residents whose land is to be acquired by the Maha Metro Rail Corporation, Bapat said, “There is proposal to convert the Dadoji Konddev school into a railway station though we will have to consider traffic and parking issues before accepting the proposal.”

Five ‘vistaraks’ for each assembly segment

Girish Bapat, Pune Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP), said to win the upcoming assembly elections Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to increase the beneficiaries of various schemes run by the Centre and state.

“To successfully implement various schemes and increase beneficiaries, BJP has decided to appoint five ‘vistaraks’ (expansionist) in each constituency. These ‘vistaraks’ will oversee implementation of various schemes,” Bapat said.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:45 IST