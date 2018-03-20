AFMC all set for commissioning ceremony for 52nd batch of medical graduates

One hundred and three medical graduates will be commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services(AFMS) at a commissioning ceremony to be held at Armed Forces Medical College, on March 21. Lieutenant General Bipin Puri, director general of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS ) will be the chief guest at the only tri-services commissioning ceremony in the country. The parade will be commanded by medical cadet (surgeon Sub-Lieutenant) Abbas Ghazi Naqvi of Z 2 Batch.

According to Air Marshal C K Ranjan, director & commandant, AFMC, a total of 127 graduates of the College, including five students from foreign countries, passed the final MBBS examinations of MUHS in the winter session exam of 2017. One hundred and three medical graduates will be commissioned into Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Eighty nine graduates will be joining the Army, six will be joining the Navy and eight will join the Air Force. The pro-rata distribution to the three services is based on vacancies in the three services and merit cum choice of the officer. The officers also expressed their choice for the nature of commission - namely Permanent and Short Service Commission. A total of 50 officers of the graduating batch have been granted permanent commission and 53 have been given short service commission.

The ceremony will be followed by the academic awards presentation . This year, the prestigious ‘President's Gold Medal’ and ‘ Kalinga Trophy” will be awarded to medical cadet (Flying Officer) Shailaza Tripathi and Medical Cadet ( Flying Officer) Harish Pant respectively. Trophies, prizes and medals will be given to recognise outstanding academics achievements. The undergraduates who have shown brilliant all-round performance will also be awarded by the DGAFMS. The creative talent of the medical cadets in fine arts, called ‘hobbies exhibition’ will be on display in the newly inaugurated building christened ‘Aprameya’ and a banquet in the Officers Mess.

In 2018, eighty male officers and twenty three women officers will join the Armed Forces Medical Services, which is a unique tri-service organisation dedicated to the service of the Armed Forces and the nation. A total of 6531 medical graduates have passed out of AFMC since 1966.

The first commissioning ceremony was held at AFMC in 1982. The Commissioning ceremony will be accompanied by a display by the IAF Skydiving Team ‘Akashganga’, display of ‘Kalaripayatu’ martial art by a contingent of Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington and the Indian Navy Band underscoring the tri-services affiliation of AFMS.

AFMC has been consistently rated among top medical education institutions in the country by various surveys and has an impeccable academic track record. In the Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences (MUHS) examinations in Summer/Winter 2017, students of AFMC scored a pass percentage of 94.11 per cent in I MBBS, 97.01 per cent in II MBBS, 97.77 per cent in III MBBS (Part - I) and 95.48 per cent in III MBBS (Part - II).

Best all-round outgoing medical graduate

Hailing from Lucknow, Shailaza Tripathi was schooled from KV Gorakhpur. Her father is a retired police officer and her mother is a homemaker. She has secured distinctions in 13 out of the 14 subjects taught in MBBS. She stood first in MUHS in Pathology. She is a keen basketball and volleyball player and has also represented the college in professional quiz competitions. She will be awarded the Presidents Gold Medal for the best outgoing cadet for the year 2018.

Best outgoing medical graduate in academics

Hailing from Nainital, Uttarakhand, medical cadet Harish Pant completed his schooling from Navodaya Vidyalaya Nainital. His father is a farmer and also runs his own business while his mother is an entrepreneur. His elder brother is a veterinary doctor and his elder sister has completed her masters and is preparing for her PhD. He is a university gold medalist in 3rd MBBS Part-1 MUHS winter examination 2016. He also holds 12 distinctions and the highest marks in community medicine in MUHS. He secured 1st position in final MBBS in the college in both part - one and two examination. He is being awarded the prestigious ‘Kalinga Trophy’ for the best academic performance and the ‘Karani Trophy’ for the second best outgoing cadet.