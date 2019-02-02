After 3 years, Savitribai Phule Pune University’s IUCCA gate to be open once again for public

It has been three years since the entry gate from the Khadki side to the Inter- University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCCA), and to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was closed for thoroughfare. Now, the management has decided to keep the gate open from 6 am to 10pm to facilitate the entry and exit of students, faculty and others, only after biometric check in. This will be done on a trial basis.

“It was decided recently in a meeting to keep the IUCCA gate open for a stipulated time. Now it will be opened throughout the day and entry will be allowed only after biometric reading. This system will come into place from February 11, 2019,” Suresh Bhosale, chief of security for SPPU.

This step has been taken to keep thoroughfare out of the university which has its own private roads as well as to have better security within the premises.

Speaking to Prafulla Pawar, registrar SPPU, said, “The IUCCA gate had restricted entry for an hour earlier, now we plan to keep the gate open from morning to evening but only those with authorised biometric reading will be allowed. This will keep people using the SPPU roads clear of unwanted visitors from this gate.”

A circular stating the same has been sent to all the departments and the registration of faculty and staff is underway with 500 registered which will be followed by students and family members who are living within the SPPU grounds. Students need a valid identity card and a letter from the hod

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 16:29 IST