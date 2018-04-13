Ahmednagar road most dangerous in Pune as per road safety norms

Ahmednagar road is among the most dangerous roads in the city, according to a road safety audit carried out by a firm appointed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Ahmednagar road has recorded the maximum number of deaths due to accidents, reveals the audit which was conducted under the road safety mission initiated by the central government.

The firm which conducted the road safety audit has suggested many changes for Ahmednagar road to bring down the accident ratio.In last two years, Ahmednagar road has witnessed 20 accidents.

Of the 200 kilometers surveyed in the city by the private firm, Ahmednagar road was found to be the most risky for commuters. Road department's chief engineer, Aniruddha Pavaskar, said, "The Pune Municipal Corporation had given the nod for conducting the road safety audit of 1,000 km in the city. Of the 1,000 km, an audit of 200 kilometres has been completed so far."

During the audit, the road was found to be crowded as the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) had reduced its width. The road, according to the report, has seen the highest fatalities in accidents in the past few years.

According to PMC officials, a total of 67 roads were surveyed during the audit which includes old Pune-Mumbai highway, Baner road, Aundh road, Sus road, Satara road, Solapur road, Ahmednagar road, Bibvewadi and Kondhwa road.

The consultant has submitted various suggestions to improve the road condition of the 200 km surveyed. If the PMC has to execute all the recommendations to make the road safe, it will require ₹195 crore. The PMC will approach the central government to get grants for executing these recommendations.

Some of the recommendations include shifting autorickshaw and bus stops, making flyovers, erecting more singnages at proper places and road widening at some places.

Pavaskar said, “The standing committee has appointed the same company for conducting the road safety audit of the remaining 800 km in the city. The total road length in the city is 2,100 km while PMC is conducting the road safety audit for 1,000 km.”