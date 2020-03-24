Ajit Pawar appeals to people to not panic, says state will ensure smooth supply of fruits, veggies

pune

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:59 IST

Deputy chiefmMinister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope have both appealed to the citizens to stop panic-buying of essential commodities and groceries. “The Maharashtra government will ensure supply of essential items is regular and that Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) are operational,” said Pawar.

With traders from various APMCs in the state deciding to stop business from Wednesday (March 25- March31), residents rushed to the markets on Tuesday morning. APMC administration had to call in the police to manage the crowd in Pune and Ahmednagar. Along with retailers, many individuals went to the APMCs to purchase fruits and vegetables, which created the chaos, according to officials.

Pawar on Tuesday afternoon held a meeting with Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) officers, police and other persons related to agriculture business, to take stock of the situation.

An official who attended the meeting on the condition of anonymity said that the minister has deployed police bandobast to ensure smooth functioning of the APMCs. “Do not panic and rush to the markets to purchase vegetables. State government will ensure that APMCs are operational and citizens get essential supplies. It is also in the interest of the farmers, as they should not face a loss. The police and district administration will allow vehicles carrying agriculture commodities and milk to ply on the roads,” said Pawar in a press release.

Meanwhile, Vilas Bhujbal, president, traders union, APMC Pune, said, “We will not do business till March 31 as the government has failed to provide us with a workable option.”