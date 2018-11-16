Alumni Connect: Education is much more than academics, says Pune-based Preeti Damle

Preeti Damle, 48, started her career late, despite being highly qualified. Damle chose to wait for the right opportunity and now heads Samavedana, an organ donation organisation. She shares insights of her journey so far.

Tell us about your educational background.

I was a bright, but easy going and happy student. I wanted to pursue masters in Physics and go into research. But destiny had different plans for me. I migrated to NGO administration.

What happened after graduation?

I did my post graduate diploma in hospital management and MBA in finance and marketing. Due to personal reasons, I could not start my career immediately.

Tell us about your career journey.The highs and lows so far.

I started my career at the age of 32. I was looking forward to doing something unusual. So, when I returned to Pune in 2002, I joined Pune Institute of Neurology to look after patient care unit. Later, I joined Samavedana in April 2003 and today, I am the CEO of the organisation. As an organisation, 2017-2018 was low for us. We could screen only 15% of targeted women for the gynaecological cancer screening programme. Also, we could not attract enough patients at our charitable clinic at one of the slums and had to take a call of closing it down. Personally, my career touched a high when the trustees gave me the responsibility of heading the organisation.

How did the institutions that you studied in help you to be what you are today?

Education is much more than academics. The institutions offered not only educated me, but also gave me an opportunity to interact with the industry people. Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation and Department of Management Sciences, University of Pune, invited me as a visiting faculty.

Your message to the youth?

The world is beautiful, full of opportunities. Observe it keenly. Never lose hope and do your bit.

