Alumni Connect: ‘I learnt professional formality from my college, which helped,’ says Saurabh Gadgil

Saurabh Gadgil, is one of the prominent Indian businessmen, holding the position of the chairman and the managing director of PNG Jewellers. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 41-year-old grandson of P N Gadgil Jewellers founder Late Shri Anant ’Dajikaka’ Gadgil, Saurabh shares insights to his career and the journey of establishing the company on the global map.

Tell us about your educational background? How were you in academics- a bright student, average or below average?

I graduated with a BCom degree in 1998 from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), Pune. Later, I did my MBA fromSymbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB). As a student, I was always top of the class in my youth and later in college, it was carried forward. However, I was never a studious student, but just quick at grasping concepts. Also, my passion of playing chess which even took me to win state-level championships, helped me sharpen my education.

What happened after graduation?

I had decided to venture into the family business, long before joining MBA. But, I just didn’t want to carry forward but carve my own imprint onto the company and take it to newer heights. During MBA 1st year, I took up internship at RBI where I thoroughly studied and understood the gold market and where it could lead too, in the global environment. That helped a lot when I eventually joined the company.

Tell us about the highs and lows so far in your career journey?

Every journey has highs and lows. But, I feel it is the lows that are most valuable, because they teach you the most important lessons. I joined as a young mind brimming with ideas, that sometimes did not have realistic outcomes, and that’s how learnt from my mistakes and matured over the years.

Tell us how your global vision helped the company reach newer heights, establishing its prominence in India and abroad?

I love reading biographies of prominent personalities. And the more I read, I found a common thread in all of them- the courage to dream big and take risks. That inspired me to envision a global future for my company. I decided why shouldPNG Jewellers be limited geographically, and hence began the expansion across India, the United Arab Emirates as well as the United States of America.

In addition to the academics, how did your college help you to be what you are today?

My family business at its core was very organic, largely based on trust, which had both, its positives and negatives. After my education, I was able to create the thin line of an organic business as taught by generations of my family, and professional formality, taught by my college. That balance really helped me take the company to a new level.

What are your future plans?

More global expansion is on the cards. We are planning to integrate more local and global diversification. Our Diwali collection is also something we are working on rigorously.

Your message to the youth?

Be unlimited, no matter what. Never limit your dreams. And, know that no matter how high you reach, you can never know everything, so the thirst to learn more should always be alive in you.

