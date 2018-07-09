Amit Shah arms BJP’s cyber warriors in Pune with aggressive social media strategy

Amit Shah, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has planned an aggressive social media strategy to counter allegations springing from the opposition ahead of upcoming 2019 polls.

The BJP chief, while referring to volunteers as party’s cyber warriors, asked them to be prepared for the 2019 elections. Shah has asked the cyber cell volunteers of the party to respond aggressively to opposition’s allegations on social media.

Shah said that both the Fadnavis government in the state and the Modi government in the Centre have done a lot in the last four years which can be brought to the voters through social media with full pride, according to a volunteer who was present during the function.

While addressing the social media volunteers during his visit to Pune on Sunday, Shah gave an example of how volunteers should counter allegations of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, if he talks about farmer suicides.

“If Sharad Pawar talks about farmers, we should point out that during his tenure how many farmer suicides took place while under the Fadnavis government, the state has witnessed a dip of 35 per cent in farmer suicides,” said a participant, quoting Shah.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present during the function.

“I will still not believe that this is BJP’s golden era as we are yet to conquer Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” said the participant, quoting Shah.

Armed with such an aggressive social media policy, it clearly seems that for the 2019 polls, BJP is ready to capture online content and voters.