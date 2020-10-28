Amnesty scheme: PMC collects ₹85.83cr in taxes

pune

Many citizens are coming forward to take the benefit of the amnesty scheme announced by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in order to generate revenue during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest figures show that a total of 36,443 citizens have taken benefit of the amnesty scheme since October 2, 2020, and paid their taxes.

The PMC launched the amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters under which citizens received and 80 per cent cut in the fine amount.

PMC property tax department head Vilas Kanade said, “The PMC launched the amnesty scheme from October 2nd and a total of 36,443 citizens paid taxes using the scheme. The PMC received Rs 85.83 crore in taxes and the total amount waived off is Rs 49.03 crore.”

Kanade said, “This scheme is only for the period between October 2nd to November 30th. It is a usual experience that maximum citizens took advantage of any scheme in the last few weeks when the deadlines are near. PMC is hoping for a handsome amount from the month of November.”

According to Kanade, in 25 days, 36,443 residents took benefit without a campaign.

“This is a great sign to get more revenue. Citizens should come forward and pay the tax within a stipulated time frame is the appeal from the civic body,” he added.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Pune is the city, which receives maximum property tax in the Maharashtra state. We are even ahead of Mumbai. Despite lockdown, citizens pay tax to the civic body. As some citizens were not able to pay property tax, the elected members launched the amnesty scheme and gave relief to the citizens.”

Rasne said, “Citizens having dues less than Rs 50 lakh can take benefit of this scheme. I am hoping that around Rs 1,000 crore additional revenue would be generated through this amnesty scheme.”

Rasne appealed to the citizens to take maximum benefit of this scheme and clear any outstanding taxes.