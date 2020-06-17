Anonymous social media accounts booked for spreading vulgar texts, images

pune

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:36 IST

A case of anonymous criminal intimidation and online stalking was registered against holders of anonymous social media accounts for spreading images of a woman from the family of six murder accused who allegedly killed a 20-year old for falling in love with a girl from their family.

The photos of the girl were shared on social media on June 9 and June 13, according to a statement issued by Vinayak Dhakane, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-2, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“Vulgar texts were spread with her images on multiple social media platforms, mainly TikTok,” said senior police inspector Vivek Mugalikar who will be investigating the case.

A case under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 509 (word, gesture, or an act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman), 354(d) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 67(a) of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Sangvi police station.

On June 8, a case was registered against six men under Section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(1)(R)(S); 3(2)(VA); 3(2)(V), 6 of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The deceased man was identified as Viraj Jagtap, 20, a resident of Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad.