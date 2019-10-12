Another BJP rebel, Seema Savale, expelled

pune

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled rebel candidate Seema Savale as per orders of the state president of BJP Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil.

Seema Savale is former standing committee chairman of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), who filed her nomination from Daryapur Assembly constituency in Amravati district as an independent candidate though the seat was declared for the Shiv Sena.

Sena candidate Ramesh Bundile is contesting the election from Daryapur. Savale is a corporator from Indrayaninagar, Bhosari, Prabhag-8. She won the seat consecutively on the Shiv Sena ticket in 2007 and 2012.

On Thursday, BJP corporator Balasaheb Ovhal was also expelled from the party as he did not withdraw his nominations against official candidates from the respective assembly constituency.

Balasaheb Ovhal is contesting from the Pimpri Assembly constituency on an independent ticket.

Meanwhile, Sena rebel Rahul Kalate is contesting from the Pimpri Assembly constituency against BJP candidate Laxman Jagtap. Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray during his Pimpri meet declared that the party will not act against rebel candidates.

