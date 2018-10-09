Another round of FYJC from October 8 to October 20

With less than a month to go for Diwali vacations, the state education department has announced yet another admission round for first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants, leading to more confusion among colleges.

As per a recently released circular, a fourth first-come first served (FCFS) round will be organised from October 8 to October 20 for those still interested in securing a seat. With the introduction of an additional round barely a month before Diwali vacations, colleges said they would have to hold extra classes for those who join late.

“With the mess around admissions, students would keep coming until end of October. We would barely get 10 to 15 days before Diwali vacations, leaving no time to complete the syllabus for those joining late,” said the principal of a suburban college, on the condition of anonymity.

Most colleges have already scheduled their first unit test in September.

