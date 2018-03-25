Anti-virginity test protestor’s vehicle vandalised in Pune; second case in a month

A total of three two-wheelers, belonging to the family of a key protestor of the Kanjarbhat community's virginity test ritual, were vandalised in Pimpri, police officials said on Sunday. A non-cognisable offence was filed at the Pimpri police station on Saturday after Krishna Indrekar, 51, another protestor of the ritual and an employee at the charity commissioner's office in Mumbai, approached Ganesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, zone-4 of Pune.

The vehicles belonged to the family members of Priyanka Tamaychekar, 26, who has been at the forefront of the protest against the virginity ritual since the past few months. Two mopeds and a motorbike owned by Tamaychekar and her sister and brother was found with cut marks on the seat. The protesters, who are a part of the "Stop the V-ritual" group, have alleged that the members of the community who are against the protest, are perpetrators of the incident.

At an event held on Women's Day, the supporters of the ritual had alleged that the protestors are being paid to continue their protest in order to spoil the community's name.

The incident of vandalism of vehicles owned by the protesters is not the first of its kind. Earlier, Indrekar's car was also vandalised at a wedding in the last week of February.

Indrekar, along with his supporters, was at a wedding of a community leader, when his car was vandalised. The window glass on the driver's side of the Maruti Swift Dzire was smashed and scratches were made on the sherwood brown car with 'Maharashtra Shasan (government)" written on it. A non-cognisable case under Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in the matter at Vimantal police station.

“I spoke to DCP Shinde on Sunday morning and he assured me that he will look into the matter,” said Indrekar.

Supporters to hold protest

Supporters of the virginity test held by Kanjarbhat community will hold a protest outside the Pune collector’s office on March 26 against the protestors. On International Women’s day, a group of women had demanded police action against the protestors, failing which, they will hold a protest on March 26.