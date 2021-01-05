e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Application in Pune court against trade mark of “Covishield”

Application in Pune court against trade mark of “Covishield”

pune Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:37 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

An application was filed in a commercial court in Pune on Tuesday against the Serum Institute of India (SII) by a Nanded-based company against the vaccine provider’s claim over the term “Covishield”.

When approached, the SII public relations agency declined to offer comments.

“The court has issued a notice to Serum Institute after our application today. Our client had applied for the trademark registration three days before Serum and had been using it for various products since then,” said advocate Aditya Soni.

Soni is representing the applicant company called Cutis Biotech which is located in Nanded. The application was first made in a court in Nanded which directed it to be registered in Pune due to jurisdiction issue.

“On April 29, 2020, the plaintiff applied for the registration of its trademark Covishield in respect of ‘veterinary, ayurvedic, allopathic, medicinal and pharmaceutical preparations and vitamins and dietary food supplements for humans and animals’ in class 5. The plaintiff took a trademark search on the website of the trademark registry and was shocked to find that the defendant has also made an application on June 6, 2020,” read the application by the company.

The vaccine-manufacturer will be given time until the next hearing to respond to the application.

Meanwhile, SII’s Covishield received approval for restricted use in an emergency situation as a vaccine for the Covid-19 infection.

tags
top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In