Army swings into Bairobanalla rescue ops

pune

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:54 IST

The Bombay Engineering Group of the Indian Army responded to an SOS call for relief and rescue operations in the Chimta basti area of on Solapur Road.

Bhairobanala overflowed and residents were stranded in the locality due to inundation. People were also stranded on the two bridges connecting Empress Garden to BT Kawade road. On humanitarian grounds, four relief teams from local units and one engineer task force of the Bombay Engineering Group comprising of 157 Army personnel sprung into rescue and relief operations immediately. Swift action by the Indian Army averted any possible mishaps.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:54 IST