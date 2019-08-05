Around 40,000 RTE seats vacant in state this year 

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:03 IST

Out of the total 1,16,808 seats available under the Right to Education (RTE) admissions, at least 39,983 seats remained vacant in the state this year after the third round. In Pune district as well, out of the 16,594 seats available, only 13,317 students confirmed their admissions while 3,277 seats weren’t occupied.

The state primary education department said that there will be no extension of admission rounds after three rounds, which got over on Saturday. Parents who have not been able to get admissions for their children are disappointed with this decision.

“My child could not complete his admission process because the verification process was delayed and the officials were asking for new documents every time we would go to take the admission. There are hundreds of students who were not able to complete the admission process despite getting shortlisted in the RTE lottery,” said Ramesh Wagh a parent from Hadapsar.

Compared to last year, 2,476 more admissions were completed this year under RTE in the state. Last year, only 74,349 admissions were completed and 5,974 applications were cancelled, however, this year a total of 1,16,808 students were allowed seats out of which 76,825 completed their admission procedure after verification of documents in 9,195 schools in the state.

In Pune district, in 963 schools, 53,734 online applications were received.

Another parent Mohan Jagatu, said, “I have been trying to get admission for my daughter under RTE since last year. Last year, we couldn’t secure the admission as we didn’t get shortlisted in the lottery. This year, despite being named in the second lottery, we were not able to complete the admission procedure, as our verification process didn’t complete. Now again, we will have to wait for one more year for RTE admission.”

Mukund Kirdat, an education expert, working on the RTE admissions issue since the last many years, said, “When a parent goes for the document verification, their documents are kept and not given for several days. Then, every time a new document is demanded and in some cases the applicant is allotted a school which is far away from their residence. There is a need to bring in more transparency in th RTE admission process. If nothing is done about it, then, there is a fear that the RTE scheme will collapse in the state.”

Sunil Kurhade, education officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “All the rounds for RTE admission has been completed. Now, no extension will be given by the state government. So the students who have not completed the admission procedure their seats will not be considered confirmed now. They can try next year.”

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:02 IST