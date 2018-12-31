As referees, we need to focus more on movements of wrestlers, Hemlata Ghodke

Love for wrestling is something which keeps Hemlata Ghodke connected to the sport and now her dream is to do referee duties for the Olympics. Ghodke was appointed as the referee for the first traditional wrestling national championship which concluded on Sunday at Somatane Phata in Talegaon.

Ghodke, who works as a police constable in the Pune city police department and stays at Kesnand, Wagholi, spoke to Hindustan Times.

How did you become a referee?

I started my career as a referee in September 2017. I did my certification course from the National Institute of Sports, Patiala and from there onwards the journey started.

What were your recent achievements as a wrestler?

In the last two years, I had won two medals at all India police games – silver medal in 58 kg weight category and bronze medal (62 kg) in 2017 games.

What factors do you feel needs more focus as a referee?

As a referee, we need to be more focused on the movements of the wrestlers. You should be alert and check whether a wrestler is in an active (when a wrestler responds back to a push or punch from the opponent) state or passive (the wrestler stays ideal to the opponent’s move) state.



Are women keen to become referees?

Yes, women are taking interest in the sport. Taking inspiration from me, many of my juniors also want to become a wrestling referee.

Who played a big role in shaping your career?

Dinesh Gund sir played a big role in my career. As a wrestler, I was coached by him at Jog Maharaj Vyayam Shala, Alandi and he taught me all the aspects which are important for becoming a referee- from paperwork to conducting a bout.

In how many tournaments have you been a referee?

This is my third national championship and before this, I had done referee duties in junior nationals and also once in under-23 and under-15 tournaments.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:47 IST