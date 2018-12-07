Asked to sit on steps, commuter knocks out three teeth of PMPML bus conductor in Pune, held

The Hadapsar police on Thursday arrested Sudhir Vitthal Dake (42), a resident of Gondhalenagar in Hadapsar, on charges of physically assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus conductor Bapu Vanve (43), a resident of Phursungi, on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place at 9.30 am near Banter school in Hadapsar when Dake boarded the public transport utility bus. As the bus was overcrowded, Vanve asked Dake to sit on the steps near the footboard till a seat became vacant.

However, Dake got angry with Vanve’s instruction and in a fit of anger asked him “Does the bus belong to your father?” before punching him twice in his face.

The assault knocked out three of Vanve’s teeth and he was rushed to Sassoon hospital for treatment. Later, the PMPML driver filed an FIR after getting discharged from the hospital.

Sunil Tambe, Hadapsar police station incharge, said that a case under Sections 353 and 333 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against the accused. “We have arrested Dake and the investigation is on,” Tambe said.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:50 IST