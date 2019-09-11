Assembly elections: BJP’s Mahajanadesh yatra to reach Pune on Saturday

pune

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:16 IST

The city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit is all geared up for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Mahajanadesh yatra, which will be reaching here on Saturday (September 14).

Madhuri Misal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit president and member of legislative assembly (MLA), said, “The Mahajanadesh yatra will be received at Hadapsar at 5pm on Saturday. The yatra will travel through the city in the following order: Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Pulgate, Golibar ground, Seven Loves chowk, Swargate, Sarasbaug, Tilak road, Shastri road, Dattawadi, Nal stop, Karve road, FC road, Agriculture college, Sancheti hospital, RTO, Jehangir hospital, Yerawada, Ahmednagar road and end at Chandannagar. The next day on Sunday, the yatra will start from Dandekar bridge.”

The CM will stay in Pune overnight and the yatra will start from Dandekar bridge the next day and continue ahead to other parts of the state.

Misal said that the local BJP unit has organised a welcome event for the chief minister and state unit president Chandrakant Patil. The city unit has planned the city leg of the rally. Girish Bapat and Sanjay Kakade, members of parliament (MP) will also be a part of the rally.

The main roads in the city will remain closed on Thursday on the account of Ganesh immersion. With the rally coming in on Saturday evening, city roads are likely to face heavy traffic jam.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:16 IST