Assembly polls: NCP fields Sunil Shelke against BJP’s Bala Bhegade in Maval

Oct 03, 2019

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday released its second list of 20 candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections. NCP leader Sunil Shelke will contest the assembly polls from the Maval constituency.

Shelke said, “I am very thankful to Ajit Pawar and the NCP for giving me the ticket. The voters in Maval want change and I will bring that change.”

According to political observers, it will be a straight fight in Maval between NCP’s Shelke and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade. Bhegade, the two-time sitting MLA of Maval is now eyeing a third term. Shelke, on the other hand has been campaigning for the Maval seat for a couple of years.

The Sharad Pawar-led party has named 97 candidates for the election so far.

