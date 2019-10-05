Assets of Pune MLAs contesting assembly polls soar in 5 years

pune

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:12 IST

A total of 63 candidates will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly polls from the all eight constituencies in Pune city.

Out of these candidates, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jagdish Mulik, sitting MLA of Wadgaonsheri emerged as the richest candidate as he declared assets worth Rs 147.62 crore.

The affidavit filed by Mulik, showed an increase of assets. His assets have been increased by Rs 46 crore in the last five years. The poll affidavit shows that Mulik’s net worth has increased from Rs 101 crore in 2014 to 147 crore in 2019. His movable assets, have decreased from Rs 10.70 crore to Rs 3.20 crores, at the same time his immovable assets have been increased from Rs. 91.06 crore in 2014 to 144 crore in 2019.

“My most of the properties (around 95%) belongs to my parents.And actually there is no increase in asset, in fact as a result of ready reckoner rate and market prices its value has increased in the last five years,’’ said Mulik.

Mulik was followed by two-time BJP MLA Madhuri Misal with assets of Rs 88.84 crore and Congress candidate Datta Bhirat (Shivajinagar constituency) whose total asset is Rs 62.73 crore.

The asset value of BJP MLA Madhuri Misal has also increased by Rs 15 crore in the last five years.The recent poll affidavit shows that Misal’s asset has been increased from Rs 72.56 crore in 2014 to Rs 88.73 crore in 2019.

A first-time contestant Sidharth Shirole, who will contest from the Shivajinagar constituency as BJP’s official candidate has declared his asset worth Rs 8.82 crore.

Congress city unit chief Ramesh Bagwe also witnessed a rise in asset in the last five years.In 2014 he had declared Rs 3.17 crore assets and in 2019 he declared Rs 4.55 crore.His immovable property increased from Rs 58.55 lakh to Rs 1.62 crore.

Another big name in the political arena of Pune district is Harshwardhan Patil, who recently entered in BJP. In 2019 Patil declared Rs 18.02 crore.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 15:08 IST