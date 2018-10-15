Married woman in police station to file complaint alleges cop molested her; API arrested
Assistant police inspector (API) Ramnath Palve of the Chikhali police station was arrested on Saturday after a woman in her 30s alleged that he touched her inappropriately when she was in the station to register a complaint.pune Updated: Oct 15, 2018 15:06 IST
MOLESTATION AT POLICE STATION, API HELD
1. A woman in early thirties approaches the Chikhali police station on Friday to file a complaint against her husband over a marital dispute.
2. While writing the complaint, the accused, assistant police inspector (API) Ramnath Palve, allegedly put his hand on the woman’s shoulder. According to the woman, Palve touched her inappropriately.
3. On Friday night, API Palve called the complainant on her cellphone, which he got from the complaint she had filed, and discussed obscene things with her. Following this, she filed a complaint.
4. On Saturday, Palve was booked under the relevant sections of the Indian penal code (IPC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner RK Padmanabhan immediately ordered his suspension. ASI Palve is summoned before senior police officers of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate.
5. On Sunday, API Palve was arrested and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him on the directions of the commissioner.
ILLUSTRATIONS: SHRIKRISHNA PATKAR
First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:53 IST