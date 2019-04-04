Athletes are more open minded at grassroots level, says Abhinav Bindra

Adding sport science and physiotherapy in athletes routine training would give a bigger impact on their performances. This is what was on Abhinav Bindra’s mind since his playing days.

In his post-retirement time, shooter Bindra – the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist has kept himself busy with opening a sports science centre under Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF).

On Monday, Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre was opened at Gagan Kapital on Dhole Patil road. The centre will be managed by Abhinav Bindra Foundation and it will offer consultation and free treatment to athletes while the non-athletes can get treatment at subsidised rates.

During the launch of the centre, Bindra explained about the importance of sports science and physiotherapy.

After Mohali, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru, Pune is the fifth centre. What was your thought behind opening these centres?

The use of technology and sports science is very critical, not just in terms of management of injuries, but also with the prevention of injuries.

The same concept can also be utilised for performance enhancement.

During my sports career, I wish I had the opportunity to use the whole technology which is here.

I had opportunities to use a certain path of technology, not all, so I feel that was the trigger to bring something back to India. I was very clear about it when I retired from sports.

How much awareness is required for athletes to change from traditional modes of training?

We need to have a change in the ecosystem, no question about it. Awareness is something which may not be at the highest level. It is also about education.

My interest lies in working bottoms up, not just with the elite athletes. When you start to take this to the grassroots, to young kids and their coaches, then you are changing the mindset and educating the whole system.

How is the response to the centres in other cities?

It is gratifying to see many athletes coming to train at all the centres. We have 500 athletes training at Bengaluru and in Bhubaneshwar where we started centre one month back already has 350 athletes. It is good to see such a response.

What is the difference between training an athlete at the grassroots level and elite level?

Working with athletes at the grassroots level is much easier as they are more open to ideas and have a better acceptance of technology during the training than athletics belonging to the elite class. Athletes are more open-minded to grass root level and once they adopt the training system it will help them a lot going ahead.

What about the tie-up with the sports association?

We already have a tie-up with Badminton Association of India and the work is in progress with other academies as well.

Training methodology

The athletes will be provided with a unique Assessment – Training – Assessment Process, where an athlete would not only feel the results but also have precise data which tracks improvements throughout the training period.

Athlete services:

Sports Performance Assessment

Injury Prevention and Management

Strength and Conditioning Training

Rehabilitation and Recovery

Sport Specific Training can be done

Machine to be used for training:

Pro Kin (Static and Dynamic), Postural Bench, Balance Trunk, Walker View, D-Wall, Iso-Move, Iso-Shift, Care-Therapy, Multi-Joint System

