Aundh man dupes woman of Rs 1 lakh over fake remedies

A 46-year-old man identified as Lakesh Prabhakar Divekar, a resident of Aundh, has been arrested on Sunday by the Pune police for allegedly duping a couple of good jewellery worth atleast Rs 1 lakh under fake promise of curing their marital problems with special prayers. The police produced Divekar in a local court on Sunday.

"He has been remanded to police custody till December 26. We will look for possible accomplices during interrogation," said assistant police inspector BM Raikar of Vishrambaug police station who is investigating the case.

The 30-year-old complainant, a resident of Sadashiv peth, has approached Divekar, who belonged to Swami Samarth Math. During the conversation, the woman had mentioned about marital problems and Divekar promised to help her out.

He asked the woman to bring items that her husband had given her. On April 24, the mother of the complainant met Divekar and handed jewellery, worth Rs 1,09,000 to him, wrapped in a handkerchief,to him. Divekar went around the Khandoba temple 11 times and handing the packet back to her. He also made her go around the temple three times. He instructed the mother of the complainant to open the packet only after eight days. However, eight days later when the women opened the packet, only lemons and rings were in it. Upon calling Divekar, he assured her that he would pay for whatever was lost. However, he stopped answering calls.

"We have not yet found the jewellery. We are still looking for it," said API Raikar. The police are also looking for other possible victims, as well .

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vishrambaug police station against Divekar.

However, sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 were not invoked as the havan or pooja that he had suggested was not performed, according to API Raikar.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:01 IST