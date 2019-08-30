Autorickshaw drivers assault traffic cop

pune

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:06 IST

A traffic constable from Akurdi police station was beaten up by two autorickshaw drivers after an argument over traffic violation near Khandoba Mal chowk on Thursday.

Following the incident, constable Laxman Kolhe, 31, registered a complaint at Akurdi police station against the two unidentified autorickshaw drivers.

On Thursday, constable Kolhe was manning the traffic at Khandoba Mal chowk. Kolhe spotted an autorickshaw parked illegally and obstructing traffic. He asked the autorickshaw driver to pay a fine for violating traffic rules. The driver got angry and started a heated argument with Kolhe. The driver and his friend started beating Kolhe. Kolhe used his hands in self-defence, according to the police.

The autorickshaw’s registration number is MH 14,CU 2739, police said. A case under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) 323 (voluntary causing of hurt), 504 (intent to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been filed against the unidentified drivers.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 22:06 IST