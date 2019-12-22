e-paper
Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Balbharati develops e-learning mobile app for Class 10 students

pune Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Stepping into the digital world, Balbharti, the state department’s publishing bureau, has developed an e-learning mobile application to make the upcoming school year for Class 10 students easier and interesting.

The mobile application called e-balbharti has been created in tune with the state board syllabus and features the lessons of Class 10 textbooks in an audio-video format. The process for developing the application began in May.

Currently, three lessons from each subject have been uploaded in the audio-video format on the app. By January 2020, Class 10 students will be able to access all the subjects in the said format, said officials.

Vivek Gosawi, director, Balbharati, said, “We have developed the application on a pilot basis for Class 10. Parents and students who are accessing this application can give their suggestion to us and we will work towards improving the app. Once the pilot app is successful, we will also include the syllabus of other classes in the audio-video format on the app.”

According to Gosavi, education experts in each subject have verified the data related to each lesson, and accordingly, the audio and videos have been uploaded on this application.

