Bank of Maharashtra tops Meity list for digital transactions in December 2019

pune

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:29 IST

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has been ranked first amongst all banks for digital transactions in December 2019 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, government of India.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) data, Bank of Maharashtra topped the list with an overall score of 77 and touched 102.70% of the target under digital transactions with 100% of merchant deployment target.

Meity has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the initiative on promotion of digital transactions including digital payments. A dedicated ‘Digidhan Mission’ has been setup in Meity for building strategies and approaches in collaboration with all stakeholders to promote digital payments and create awareness amongst all. Performance of banks has been measured under digital transactions, merchant on boarding, registration under various digital channels viz. mobile banking, UPI/BHIM, Internet Banking, Bhim Aadhaar, POS, Bharat QR and debit card issuance.

Bank of Maharashtra is evolving new strategies viz cluster camps, dedicated nodal officers and digital banking teams to achieve all targets set under the ‘Digidhan Mission’ by Meity in consultation with Department of Financial Services, government of India.