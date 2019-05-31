Be ready to pay fine for past traffic violations if got caught on Pune roads

PUNE Vehicle owners are now being urged to check for violations registered against their vehicle, in light of the resumption of the drive by the police to collect fines registered against traffic violators.

During the regular checking, traffic cops have stumbled upon cases where people have number of fines – between the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,000, to their names.

In the latest case, a motorcyclist was caught by police and fined him Rs 10,100 for various traffic violations. The Hero Honda Passion Plushas been registered in the name ofAnsari Faizuddin in Pune since 2009. The youth riding the bike was caught by the Faraskhana traffic police division officials at Budhwar chowk on Monday afternoon.

The traffic police have access to all traffic rule violations against a said vehicle number, via a mobile application. The application has been in use for over a year.

These cases have had a sure effect on the motorists in the city. “It prohibits them from committing violations. Their violations are getting captured and now they know that we are watching and one day they will have to shell out the money. We have a list of top 100 violators who have mounting fines against their names,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

When the e-challan system had started with the help of over 1,200 CCTV cameras in the city, the Pune police were facing a dearth of mobile numbers attached to vehicle number. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) had provided an estimate of 8,00,000-9,00,000 numbers as against the massive number of vehicles in the city.

However, when asked about a possible improvement on that front, DCP Deshmukh said, “That number has gone up certainly even though I cannot quote an exact figure at the moment. They are being more diligent when it comes to entering mobile numbers while registering vehicles.”

An all-round awareness drive was initiated when Tejaswi Satpute was appointed as the deputy commissioner of police at the traffic department. While her stint was cut short by the reshuffle in the police department before the Lok Sabha election, her successor Pankaj Deshmukh did not lose momentum gathered by Satpute. While Satpute took over Deshmukh’s previous post of superintendent of Satara police, Deshmukh filled her position.

As the police are raking up the fine collected from the violators, citizens are waking up to the violations against their names.

The pending fine levied through e-challan can be paid through various online transactions including card payment to the traffic police on the streets and payments third party merchants on web portal www.mahatrafficechallan.gov.in. Any sort of cash payment, made to the policemen deployed on the streets, will not be accounted for. However, cash payments can be made byviolators in Pune directly to a traffic police account at the State Bank of India. The account number, in the name of Traffic DCP, is36819845841.

Drive away, but no escape

On May 18, rider of a grey Honda Activa registered in the name of Vasant Kale had to pay pending fine of Rs 12,400. The fine was collected when the vehicle was stopped at a check post in Hadapsar.

On May 11, the rider of a white TVS Jupiter registered in the name of Vinayak Habib had to pay Rs 12,000 for 27 challans in his name that he was unaware of.

On May 9, the driver of a Mahindra tempo was stopped by the Camp traffic police division officials. The officials found pending fines worth Rs 24,200 against the vehicle number.

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:47 IST