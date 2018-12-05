Bhima Koregaon: Pune rural police form special investigation team to track accused

The Pune rural police have decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) to track down accused who are absconding in the Bhima Koregaon riots case. The decision to constitute the SIT has been taken after Rahul Dambale, president, Bharatiya republican yuva morcha met the top brass of the rural police requesting them to launch a detailed probe into the absconding accused in the riots case. Dambale had claimed that more than 1,500 accused in the case were absconding and only 104 have been arrested by the police. This has triggered the decision to form the SIT.

Sandip Jadhav, additional SP in a letter issued to Dambale dated December 3 stated that two of his requests have been agreed upon. The first request was registration of an FIR against persons who had allegedly attacked and burnt Dalit woman Mangala Kamble’s house in Bhima Koregaon while the second request was to constitute an independent SIT to carry out proper investigation of the Bhima Koregaon riots. Damble has been leading a number of agitations seeking justice for Dalit victims including deceased Dalit girl Pooja Sakat in the aftermath of Bhima Koregaon riots. Despite repeated attempts, Sandip Patil, superintendent of police, could not be reached.

Dambale also demanded that Bhima Koregaon obelisk be declared as national monument and demanded that a white paper on the riots be prepared by the state government and released in public domain.

One more case registered over riots

Pune rural police registered one more case in connection with the January 1 Bhima Koregaon violence after a woman alleged that her house, shop and food stall were ransacked. Mangal Kamble, a resident of Bhima Koregaon, filed a complaint on Monday at Shikrapur police station stating that her food stall was ransacked when she was giving tea and snacks to people visiting “Jay Stambh” (victory pillar).

Kamble, in her complaint, said that at around 11am on January 1, some 15-20 motorcycle borne people arrived at their stall, set up outside the family owned shop, and ransacked it.

She said one of the persons in this group also hit her with a stick, adding that the incident left her family scared and they moved to Hadapsar in Pune. A case has been registered against some 25 people, including four persons Kamble has named, police said. Police inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Shikrapur police station said a case has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly in persecution of common object), 427 (mischief), 436 (mischief by fire or explosives substance) and 323 (hurt) of the IPC.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:07 IST