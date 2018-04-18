Bhima Koregaon riots: Arrest Fatangale’s murderers, relatives demand

The family members of Bhima Koregaon riots victim Rahul Fatangale have demanded the immediate arrest of the prime suspects responsible for his death.

The family members and friends have threatened to undertake fast if justice is not done.

Fatangale, son of a poor farmer was killed by a mob at Sanaswadi on January 1 after riots broke out in Koregaon Bhima during commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima Koregaon war of January 1, 1818 in which the British forces defeated the Peshwa army.

Fatangale’s maternal cousin Tejas Dhawade said, “We want speedy investigation and arrest of the all the other ten suspects involved in the murder of my brother.The police is not promptly investigating the case, which makes us all the more suspicious of their intentions ,” he said.

Blaming the state government and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Bhima Koregaon riots, Dhawade said “We have proof and concrete information that the state intelligence agencies had informed the government eight days in advance about the possibility of clashes including riots in Bhima Koregaon during the bicentenary celebrations but still the government did not handle the issue well. We want an answer from the government as the poor security arrangements resulted in riots and the death of my brother,” he said.

Dhawade and the other family members said that compensation given by the government cannot compensate for the life lost.