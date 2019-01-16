Decomposed, bound body of Pune businessman found in bushes, police suspect property dispute

Businessman Rikabchand Raichand Oswal (70), proprietor of Oswal Udyog, was found murdered in a forest area near Varandha ghat at Bhor on the Pune-Mahad highway on Monday. According to Bhor police, the decomposed body that was recovered showed that the murder took place at least two days earlier and the police are still looking for clues in the case.

Local residents informed the police about the body lying in the bushes, after which a team of policemen from the rural police, assisted by the Khadak police, investigated and identified the corpse. “Oswal’s hands and feet were tied with rope and his last known location, according to the police, was near the Pune railway station,” said senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Khadak police station.

The deceased’s son, Samit Oswal, had lodged a missing person’s complaint on January 10 . Oswal had left home on his scooter at 11am the same day and did not return. Police suspect that he could have been murdered due to a property or payment dispute.

