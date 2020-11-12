e-paper
Home / Pune News / BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduate assembly constituency

BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduate assembly constituency

Biennial election to five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 1.

pune Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Sangram Deshmukh (centre) of (BJP) flanked by Pune MP Girish Bapat (L) and party’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil after filing nomination for Pune graduate constituency for Maharashtra legislative council elections at Council hall in Pune, on November 11. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)
         

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence to win the Pune graduate assembly constituency after its candidate Sangram Deshmukh filed the nomination form in the presence of Chandrakant Patil, the party’ state unit president on Wednesday.

Patil said, “Pune graduate constituency has always been dominated by the BJP. Except one time, it was always represented by BJP and I myself represented it for two terms.”

Deshmukh said, “All the BJP candidates and I would ensure to resolve the problems of graduate people.”

MP Girish Bapat, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, mayor Murlidhar Mohol, former minister Harshwardhan Patil and former MP Ranjitsingh Mohite Patil were present while filing the nomination form at the district collector’s office.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Rupali Patil filed the nomination form on Tuesday.

At least 37 forms have been received for graduate constituency, while for teachers constituency 16 nomination forms have been submitted. The last date for filing nomination form is November 12.

Biennial election to five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 1.

The Pune graduates’ constituency was earlier represented by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil who was elected to the Assembly from Kothrud last year.

With agency inputs

