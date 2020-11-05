e-paper
Pune News / BJP demands subways be opened; Cong wants cleaner gardens

BJP demands subways be opened; Cong wants cleaner gardens

pune Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar demanded to open all the subways in the city which were closed during lockdown.

Khardekar said, “All the subways in the city have been closed since lockdown began due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now everything is opening up. There is no concrete reason from the administration to keep them closed.”

Khardekar wrote a letter to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and appealed to him to open the subways immediately after proper cleaning.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Aba Bagul raised a question over the maintenance of gardens in the city.

Bagul said, “PMC opened up its 81 public gardens in the city but most of the gardens are not clean or do not have enough manpower. The contract employees are not joined yet as their contracts have not renewed.”

Bagul said that the employees have not joined the gardens which is needed to for basic maintenance and cleaning.

