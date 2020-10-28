BJP holds second review meeting on development projects

pune

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:43 IST

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on Wednesday, held a second review meeting of developments undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) this month.

The Congress party held its own review meeting last week, inviting all its senior leaders to be present to discuss various development issues.

BJP MP Girish Bapat, along with party office bearers, have since met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed the 24x7 water scheme.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik conducted the Wednesday meeting with elected members and commissioner Kumar present.

Mulik said, “A total of 73 BJP members were present, along with mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne and leader of the house, Dheeraj Ghate. The municipal commissioner and all the additional municipal commissioners were also present for the meeting.”

“We instructed all the elected members to concentrate on development works along with Covid-19 situation. We instructed the municipal commissioner to concentrate on completing the Bhama Askhed water project, the 24x7 water distribution project, drainage cleaning and various flyovers.”