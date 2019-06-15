BJP leader shot in Pune: Cops yet to nab attackers

The Dehu road police are still on a lookout for leads in the attack of Jikki alias Vishal Khandelwal, a Dehu Cantonment Board member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident took place on Thursday.

The bullet fired by one of the two assailants hit Khandelwal’s hand and he was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Khandelwal was coming out of his office, where the two assailants were waiting for him.

One of them pulled out a gun and fired a shot at Khandelwal.

The incident sparked protests across the city and BJP activists took to the streets demanding action against the accused.

Officials said that action is till underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

