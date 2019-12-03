e-paper
BJP re-assigns PMC posts to leaders denied tickets

pune Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now making amends with party leaders who were denied a ticket during the recent assembly elections, appointing new office bearers in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The ruling party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Hemant Rasane as standing committee chairman and Dheeraj Ghate as leader of house in the PMC.

Hemant Rasane said, “I am thankful to the party leaders who have given me this opportunity. I will ensure justice to this key position. The decisions will be taken for the development of the city and opinions of the opposition party will also be taken into consideration.”

The announcement came days after party asked Shrinath Bhimale, leader of house; Sunil Kamble, standing committee chairman and Siddharth Shirole, PMPML director to resign from their posts in PMC.

Both Rasane and Ghate were willing to contest the assembly elections from the Kasba assembly constituency, but were denied tickets. Instead, BJP picked former mayor Mukta Tilak, who contested and won the seat.

Appointing the city’s new mayor, the BJP, gave preference to Murlidhar Mohol, a hopeful from the Kothrud constituency, who was also denied the ticket. Instead, the BJP fielded its state unit head, Chandrakant Patil from this constituency, who also won.

BOX:

Know the office bearers

Hemant Rasane is a three-time corporator in the PMC and is also executive president of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Trust. He is known to be a close aide of BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

Dheeraj Ghate is a first-time corporator in the PMC and was given a chance by the BJP due to his aggressive nature and willingness to work. He is an active member of Rastriya Swaymseveak Sangh.

