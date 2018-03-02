BJP’s loyal cadre: Meet PCMC’s new Standing Committee members

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections next year, the ruling BJP in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has played it safe, appointing standing committee members based on the loyal BJP cadre.

The ruling BJP, on Wednesday, nominated Shital Shinde, Sagar Angolkar, Mamata Gaikwad,Rahul Jadhav, Namrata Londhe and Vilas Madhegiri to the standing committee.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominated two female corporators - Geeta Mancharkar and Pradnya Khanolkar.

The terms of eight out of 16 Standing Committee members ended on Wednesday. The strength of each party in the committee is calculated based on the ratio of its presence in the general body. The PCMC standing committee has s total of 16 members, out of which 11 are from the BJP, four from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one from the Shiv Sena.

Standing committee chairman, Seema Salve, whose tenure ended, said, “I am sure all the new members will be emphasising accountability and transparency during their tenure. According to our party leadership, we have decided to give maximum exposure to all our members in the standing committee.”

With the committee chairman out, the divisional commissioner will now decide the date of selection of the new chairman, which is normally by the first week of March.

The 16 members of the PCMC standing committee each have a tenure of two years.However, after the election,eight members had to vacate their membership after one year. Accordingly, they retired on February 20, including the standing committee chairman.