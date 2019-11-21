e-paper
Body found in suitcase at Pune’s Warje Malwadi

pune Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The body of an unidentified male was found in a suitcase on Thursday afternoon under the Warje Malwadi bridge near the Warje Malwadi Gaothan crematorium, police officials said.

According to police officials, people noticed the suitcase and complained about foul smell emanating from it to the police. The police officials with the help of the fire brigade, recovered a body from the suitcase and sent it for post-mortem to the Sassoon General Hospital. Officials said that the identity of the person will be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

Ashok Kadam, senior inspector at Warje Malwadi police station, said, “The body we found in the suitcase is of a male in the age group between 32 and 35. Primarily it is suspected that the man was murdered and to destroy the evidence, the body was packed in a suitcase and abandoned. Further investigation is underway.”

