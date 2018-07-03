Breakdowns hit PMPML’s midi fleet: 8 damaged in a week

Four months since Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) introduced 230 new midi buses into service and the breakdowns have begun.

In the last week of June, according to PMPML statistics, a total of eight midi buses broke down during active service.

An official statement of the PMPML said, “It is true that there are few reports of breakdowns of the midi buses. However, the department is doing its best to avoid such breakdowns. Like any other vehicle, a breakdown is bound to happen.” PMPML is a public transport bus service provider for the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the spokesperson, the main cause of concern for PMPML is that these breakdowns have happened after just four months. “We will scrutinise these issues and find out the reason behind this. We will identify whether it is an engineering defect or if the buses are running more than its capacity,” said the spokesperson, adding that the maximum breakdowns of the midi buses happened because of engine failure.

PMPML has procured all 230 buses from Tata Motors.

The midi is a bus with lower seating capacity that is currently being used exclusively for PMPML’s ‘Tejaswini’, women’s only, service.

There is also a huge scarcity of spare parts needed for maintenance of these buses, which is causing a major delay.

A senior official from the engineering department on the condition of anonymity said, “Owing to the non-availability of spare parts, many buses are lying in different depots of the city. The problem of inaccessibility of spare parts persists from a very long time.”

“Now the midi buses are also facing the same problem,” the official added.

Jugal Rathi, convenor of city-based NGO Pravasi Manch, said, “The breakdown of newly inducted midi buses exhibits the inefficiency of the PMPML. It is unfortunate that the authorities are not able to maintain even these new buses.”

He added, “When the proposal of buying these midi buses was tabled, the authorities did not pay any heed to basic requirements needed for the maintenance of these buses, which now is causing them trouble. However, the mistakes of authorities lead to creating problems for the citizens.”

PMPML, a journey of breakdowns

- 13,206 PMPML bus breakdowns in 12 months from April 2017 to March, 2018

- On an average, over 1,100 buses stopped midway through a journey every month

- In April 2018, PMPML buys 230 midi buses from Tata Motors

- Last week of June, 8 midi buses breakdown mid-journey