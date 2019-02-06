Brother murders sister’s ex-lover in Pune for opposing marriage plan

A man in Pimpri-Chinchwad bludgeoned his sisters former lover to death on Tuesday for opposing her marriage with another man. The deceased man was identified as Yuvak Waghmare, 22 a resident of Bhosari and the assailant was indentified as Santosh Chaudhury, who is also in his early twenties. Chaudhury, who is a native of Bihar, was arrested on Tuesday by officials of the Dighi police station.

Chaudhury’s sister who is in her twenties ended her relationship with Waghmare after learning that he was married to another women. “A few months ago she learned that Waghmare is married. He also has a daughter with his wife and lives in Bhosari. So she parted ways with him,” said senior police inspector Vivek Lawand of Dighi police station. According to the police Waghmare did not want to end his relation with Chaudhury’s sister and insisted on marriage. However, Chaudhury’s family had started looking for grooms for her.

According to the police, Waghmare, worked for a consultancy and was deployed in the operations department of a mall in Vimanagar, whereas Chaudhury owns a paan shop outside Hotel Ajinkya in Magazine chowk, Dighi. Waghmare approached Chaudhury while he was at the paan shop. The two got into a fight over the impending wedding of Chaudhurys sister. During the fight Chaudhury bludgeoned Waghmare’s head with a metal pipe that killed him instantly. The body was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Chaudhury at Dighi police station. He will be produced in a local court on Wednesday.

